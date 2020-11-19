IDEX Biometrics on deck for U.S. IPO

Norway-based IDEX Biometrics has filed a preliminary prospectus to list American Depositary Shares, each representing 75 ordinary shares, Nasdaq under the symbol (IDBA). The company has filed for 60M ordinary shares, equivalent to 800k ADS.

Ordinary shares currently traded on Oslo Børs under the symbol “IDEX”.

The company offers fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions to smart card manufacturers and other integrators of biometric fingerprint sensor technology in a broad range of markets, including payments, identification, access control, healthcare and the Internet of Things. Products and solutions are used in dual interface and contactless or touch-free smart cards.

Based on Zion Market Research, fingerprint sensor market size is estimated around ~$3.6B in 2020 and increase at a CAGR, of nearly 15% to $6.7B by 2025. Also according a report, global contactless credit/debit card payment market size is expected to grow from $10.3B in 2020 to $18B by 2025, representing a CAGR of 11.7%

Recently, the company reported Q3 revenues $248k up from $149k a year ago, as momentum towards the commercialization of biometric payment cards accelerates. Gross margin improved to 82%. Reported narrower net loss of $6.8M, compared to $7.5M in prior year quarter. “I am pleased to say our teams, as well as our customers, have remained healthy and productive. We have now begun shipping TrustedBio to our leading customers,” comments Idex Biometrics CEO Vince Graziani. “We continue to build strategic partnerships with card manufacturers and secure element providers.” He added: “We have begun volume shipments and have volume orders from several customers.”