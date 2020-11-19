S&P turns broadly positive as Schumer says stimulus talks back on

A good, old-fashioned fiscal stimulus headline is enough to spark some buying in a market that was drifting for most of the session.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is ready to resume talks. Staffs are "going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good Covid relief bill", Schumer says.

The S&P (SP500) +0.3% was slightly higher, then rallied as the headline hit. Nine of 11 sectors are in the green, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) racing to the lead. Crude futures +0.1% popped about 40 cents.

The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.9% is being helped by extended gains in the megacaps.

As has been the case with the recent vaccine rallies, rates aren't as enthused. The 10-year Treasury yield is off 3 basis points at 0.85%.