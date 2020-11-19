Ambler Metals, the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy Metals (TMQ -0.6% ) and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY +0.5% ), has approved the 2021 program and budget of ~$27M for the advancement of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwestern Alaska.

According to the company, activities will focus on an additional 7,600 meters of drilling, which will have the dual purpose of extracting additional material for metallurgical work and for the conversion of mineral resources into the measured category.

The project has a combined resource of 8B pounds of copper, 3B pounds of zinc and 1M ounces of gold equivalent.

Permit applications under the Clean Water Act is expected to be submitted during 2H of 2021.

The drill program is expected to commence in mid-July and finish before the end of September.

The joint venture company is led by President and CEO, Ramzi Fawaz; VP Operations, Kevin Torpy; and VP Finance, Rebecca Donald.