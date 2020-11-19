Roku stock (ROKU +10.2% ) is having a banner day (and hitting record highs) off a few positive catalysts - and joining those is the company's key Wall Street bear seemingly throwing in the towel.

Pivotal Research Group has upgraded the shares to Hold, from Sell, after acknowledging the COVID-19 pandemic has had a "dramatic" benefit to video streaming.

Not only has the pandemic brought sizable acceleration to direct-to-consumer/over-the top platforms, but there's a "high likelihood" that more lockdowns will come over the winter, offering more support to Roku's stock.

That would go along with the ongoing tailwind from a "clear inevitable decline" of legacy TV.

Roku and Amazon have made hay from the tailwinds, in part due to a slower than expected arrival of competitive threats, the firm says.

It's abandoning a Street-low price target of $75; its new target of $240 now implies just 6% downside from today's juiced price (about 3.5% upside from yesterday's close).

