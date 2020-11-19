In the largest acquisition by a Canadian P&C insurer, Intact Financial (OTCPK:IFCZF), together with Tryg A/S (OTC:TGVSF), will acquire RSA Insurance Group (OTCPK:RSAIF +3.4% ) for £7.2B (US$9.5B), expanding Intact's leadership position in Canada and adding to its specialty lines platform and international expertise.

Intact will pay £3.0B of the total consideration and Tryg will pay £4.2B.

Intact will keep RSA's Canadian, U.K., and International units, and Tryg will own RSA's Swedish and Norwegian businesses; Intact and Tryg will co-own RSA's Danish business.

The deal marks Intact's entry into the U.K. and Ireland markets.

For Intact's Canadian operations, annual premiums written are expected to increase by ~30% to C$13B (US$9.9B) from C$10B as a result of the acquisition.

Sees deal generating high single-digit net operating income per share accretion in the first year, rising to upper teens within three years.

Plans to finance acquisition with C$4.45B of private placement subscription receipts, C$0.6B bank term loan facility, and a bond bridge facility that Intact intends to refinance with C$0.8B of medium-term notes and preferred share issuances.

Sees deal completed during Q2 2021.