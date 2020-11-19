German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) plans to cut another 5,000 jobs to address its coronavirus hit business, the company said on Thursday after reporting operations loss of €1.6B in the latest financial year 19/20.

Despite closing the sale of its elevators business in July for around €15B to help fund restructuring and cut debt, the group remains in crisis. Its Steel Europe and Automotive Technology businesses continue to struggle from weaker demand with the coronavirus pandemic intensifying the negative trend from the second half of March.

"We’re not yet where we need to be. The next steps could be more painful than the previous ones. But we will have to take them," says CEO Martina Merz: Reuters. "Our key message to the capital market is this: (we will) stop the bleeding."

The new job cuts come on top of 6,000 layoffs announced last year, taking the total number to 11,000; around 3,600 jobs have already been cut.

FY 20/21 Projections: Thyssenkrupp expects adjusted EBIT loss would narrow to a mid three-digit million euro (prior year: pro-forma -€1.8B); Steel business to record losses in the low hundreds of million of euros (prior year: -€820M); and Net loss expected to be over €1B (prior year: -€5.5B), including expenses for further restructurings in the mid three-digit million euro range.

The company says it expects to decide on its steel business in the spring of next year after the division showed a operation loss of €946M compared to a profit of €31M a year ago.