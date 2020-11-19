Apple and Verizon partner on 5G Fleet Swap program to upgrade enterprises to iPhone 12 models

Verizon (VZ -0.4% ) and Apple (AAPL +0.6% ) outlined a program that will allow companies to trade in their entire fleet of smartphones for any iPhone 12 model at no upfront cost.

Under the 5G Fleet Swap program, the trade-in phones can be from Verizon or another carrier and the iPhone 12 models will carry a monthly charge, except for the iPhone 12 Mini.

The program helps Apple get more iPhone 12 models into the enterprise space and adds customers to Verizon's 5G network, which was heavily featured at last month's iPhone launch event.

Verizon also announces that GM and Honeywell are its first major customers for its indoor 5G ultra wideband services for enterprises.

