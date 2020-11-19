A whisper of stimulus hope jolts the S&P; recovery plays help Nasdaq lead the day

The broader market got something to hang its hat on today: the return of the stimulus talks.

The Nasdaq (COMP) +0.9% led the major averages as early strength in Big Tech and stay-at-home plays was bolstered by the late stimulus rallied.

The S&P (SP500) +0.4% spent most of the day below the flatline, but the mention of negotiations was enough to rev upthe index. Cyclicals joined the megacap sectors in the green, with 9 of 11 closing higher.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), which has the biggest swings of any sector, raced into first place on the prospects of a COVID relief package, however slim.

The three homes of the megacaps, Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), rounded out the top four.

Defense stayed pinned back, with Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) lower.

Stay-at-home stocks mingle with recovery stocks on the gainers list.

Among lockdown favorites, videogame stocks saw strength throughout the day. Streaming stock Roku +10% rallied on a big batch of bullish comments from the sell side and a cable titan.

On the other side, cruise lines, casinos and department stores also rallied.