FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) to acquire Respond Software, the cybersecurity investigation automation company and creator of the Respond Analyst.

The acquisition opens new market opportunities to deliver eXtended Detection and Response (or XDR) capabilities to a broad set of customers.

“With Mandiant’s position on the front lines, we know what to look for in an attack, and Respond’s cloud-based machine learning productizes our expertise to deliver faster outcomes and protect more customers. This creates a learning system with new capabilities that will enable us to expand our Mandiant portfolio and drive new XDR revenue through our Mandiant Advantage platform.” said Kevin Mandia, CEO.

Seperately, the company also announced a $400M strategic investment led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities to support the company’s vision to create the industry’s leading intelligence-led cyber security platform and services company.