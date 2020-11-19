Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reports comparable store sales were down 3% in Q3 to easily top the -12.6% consensus expectation.

Lower sales, COVID-19 expenses and an one-time debt refinancing charge took a toll on operating margins during the quarter as expected. Operating margin was 4.4% of sales vs. 12.4% a year ago.

"Sales trends accelerated during the third quarter following a slower start in August, driven by an improvement in our merchandise assortments, a later back-to-school season, stronger performance in our larger markets, and our return to more normal store hours... As we enter the fourth quarter, our month-to-date comparable store sales in November are down mid-single-digits. In addition, there remains a high level of uncertainty related to the worsening health crisis and we are concerned with how the upsurge of this pandemic might impact consumer demand during what we expect to be a highly competitive holiday shopping season," notes Ross CEO Barbara Rentler.

Ross Stores didn't issue formal guidance.

Shares of Ross Stores are up 3.63% in AH trading to $114.20.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Ross Stores is 2.80, which ranks 16th out 23 apparel retail stocks.

