Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are up 2.8% AH after Q3 beats with revenue growth of 18% Y/Y to $1.11B.

Subscription revenue was up 21% Y/Y to $968.5M vs. the $951.5M consensus.

Professional services sales dropped 2% on the year to $137.4M, above the $136.3M consensus.

Subscription revenue backlog was up 23% to $8.87B.

Operating margin was 24.2% vs. 15.2% from last year's quarter and the 19.1% consensus.

"It was another strong quarter across our product portfolio with continued momentum in financial management – which has now reached 1,000 customers. We also had some of our largest Workday Human Capital Management go-lives to-date and record customer demand on the strategic sourcing front,” says CEO Aneel Bhusri.

For the year, WDAY lifts its subscription revenue outlook from $3.73-3.74B to $3.77-3.78B.

