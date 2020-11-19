PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) fiscal Q4 GAAP net investment income of 11 cents beats consensus estimate of 10 cents declined from 16 cents in fiscal Q3 and 14 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net asset value per share of $7.59 at Sept. 30 compares with $7.46 at June 30, up 1.7% during the quarter.

Total investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 of $21.3M vs. consensus of $23.5M and $25.4M in the prior quarter.

During Q4, PNNT invested $27.1M in three new and seven existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 7.0%; sales and repayments for the same period totaled $48.6M.

Total portfolio at Sept. 30, 2020 totaled $1.08B vs. $1.33B at June 30, 2020.

Q4 net change in net assets resulting from operation was -$16.0M vs. +$15.6M in fiscal Q3.

Q4 net expenses of $14.0M vs. $14.4M in prior quarter.

Conference call on Nov. 19 at 10:00 AM ET; 866-548-4713 (U.S.).

Previously: PennantPark Investment misses on total investment income (Nov. 19)