Federal Emergency Management Agency (or FEMA) awards Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) a company-led joint venture a five-year, single-award contract, valued up to $50M.

The contract is to increase resilience and reduce the costs of recovery efforts in disaster-stricken communities.

“Tetra Tech has supported disaster response and mitigation activities in more than 3,000 communities in some of the most hazard-prone areas of the United States. Using our Leading with Science® approach, we apply emerging technologies and advanced analytics expertise to help communities recover faster from natural disasters and become more resilient.” said Dan Batrack, Chairman and CEO.