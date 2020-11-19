Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) report comparable sales increased 24% in Q3 vs. +10.2% consensus, with strength across brands including Williams Sonoma +30.4%, Pottery Barn +24.1% and West Elm +21.8%

The retailer says e-commerce was up 49% and store performance improved sequentially to -11% Y/Y.

Gross margin improved by 410 bps to 40% of sales vs. 36.6% consensus as merchandise margins factored in.

Looking ahead, WSM says total revenue growth in the mid to high single digits is anticipated for the long term. No short-term guidance was issued. "We are confident that we will continue to drive accelerating sales growth with increasing profitability and evolve into an even more attractive business for our stakeholders during and post pandemic," updates CEO Laura Alber.

Shares of William-Sonoma are up 3.87% in AH trading to $104.88.

Previously: Williams-Sonoma EPS beats by $1.05