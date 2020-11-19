Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) dips 0.6% AH following fiscal Q1 beats with upside Q2 guidance and a Credit Karma update.

Revenue breakdown: Small Business and Self-Employed, $1.2B (+13% Y/Y; consensus: $1.07B); Consumer Group, $119M (+19%; consensus: $108.8M).

For Q2, Intuit expects revenue growth of 8-9% (consensus: 6.1%) and EPS of $1.31-1.34 (consensus: $1.23).

For FY21, the company guides revenue of $8.265-8.415B (11-14% growth; consensus: $8.25B) and EPS of $8.40-8.55, up 7-9% vs. the $8.46 consensus.

Credit Karma update: Intuit says the business was negatively impacted over the past 7 months as lenders tightened access to credit due to the pandemic. October's revenue run-rate was nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. Intuit expects the acquisition to be moderately dilutive to non-GAAP EPS in the first full fiscal year after the deal closes in FY22.

