Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) acquires optical software and engineering company Light Tec for undisclosed terms.

The company says combining its optical design software tools with Light Tec's solutions "expands customer access to precision light scattering data for materials and media used in optical systems."

"Light Tec's proven optical measurement capabilities provide our customers with robust new tools for high-accuracy optical product simulations and visualizations," says Dr. Howard Ko, GM of Synopsys' Silicon Engineering Group. "The acquisition of Light Tec demonstrates our commitment to helping designers meet demanding optical system requirements, speed product development and save R&D costs."

Press release.