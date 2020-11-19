Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) plans to redeem 208,786 shares of its 6.00% series A redeemable preferred stock, representing ~11% of total outstanding shares of series A preferred.

The company's recently completed sale of student housing assets allowed the company to realign its balance sheet and redeem ~$208.8M of the series A preferred.

The called shares represent ~80% of all series A preferred currently available to call at the company's option.

The company also said shareholders passed two proposals at a special shareholder meeting that will allow it to better manage its balance sheet and cost structure.

The first proposal gives bylaw access to common stockholders and the second one reduces the company's call option on series A preferred stock to five years from 10 years.

The series A preferred will be redeemed at their initial stated value of $1,000 per share, plus accrued and unpaid dividends up to, and including, the redemption date in an amount equal to $4.00 per share, for total proceeds of $1,004.00 per share.