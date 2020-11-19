Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) expects its North America Solutions contracted rigs to increase by a third during Q1 of fiscal 2021, exiting at ~90 rigs.

"Concurrent with the expected increase in near-term activity, we are also experiencing increased customer utilization of our performance-based contracts and rig automation software, AutoSlide, and we expect adoption to increase and become more prevalent in the industry," said HP President and CEO John Lindsay.

Still, "it may take several quarters to realize what the 'new normal' activity environment will look like given the uncertain timeline and lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

HP slides 2.7% in after-hours trading.

HP expects capital spending of $85M-$105M in fiscal 2021.

Fiscal Q4 non-GAAP loss of 74 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate for a loss of 75 cents.

Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was $208.3M, better than the $203.2M consensus estimate and down from $317.4M a year ago.

In other guidance for fiscal Q1, HP expects:

North America Solutions operating gross margins of $40M-$50M, inclusive of $1M of contract early termination compensation;

International Solutions operating gross margins ranging from negative $5M to negative $7M, exclusive of any forex gains or losses; and

Offshore Gulf of Mexico rig operating gross margins of $5M-$7M.

For the year, sees G&P expenses of ~$160M.

Conference call on Nov. 20 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Helmerich & Payne EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 19)