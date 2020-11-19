Bluerock Residential Growth (NYSEMKT:BRG) plans to redeem 1.96M shares of its 8.250% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock, or ~47% of its total outstanding shares of series A preferred, on Dec. 21, 2020.

The shares of series A preferred will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus accrued and unpaid dividends up to, and including, the redemption date in an amount equal to $0.464063 per share, for total price of $25.464063 per share.