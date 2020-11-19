California Governor Newsom issues limited stay-at-home order for most of state (updated)

Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier, says the governor. This will go into effect on Saturday and remain in place for one month.

Newsom earlier this week issued an order placing most of the state (94% of the population) in the purple tier, so this evening's move is essentially a statewide curfew.

Updated: Ohio has also set a stay-home order from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., lasting for the next 21 days, with exceptions for work and essential activities. Gov. Mike DeWine adds on Twitter: "We're not looking for police to be out there pulling people over if they see them driving at night. We should assume they have a legitimate reason for being out. But if police see people congregated somewhere while the curfew is in effect, they can ask them to go home."

