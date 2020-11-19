Fired former FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) executives improperly paid a $4M last year to a consulting firm with apparent ties to the future chairman of the Ohio Public Utilities Commission to terminate an agreement that had been in place since 2013, according to the company's 10-Q filing.

FirstEnergy says the payments were discovered as part of an internal investigation into allegations against it in a $60M federal bribery probe targeting former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, and apparently are at the center of last month's firings of CEO Charles Jones and other executives; as part of the investigation, the FBI earlier this week took records from the home of Ohio PUC Chairman Sam Randazzo.

Randazzo was not mentioned by name in the 10-Q filing, but he fits the description of someone who "subsequently was appointed to a full-time role as an Ohio government official directly involved in regulating" FirstEnergy.

