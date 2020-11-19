Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) say the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for their baricitinib arthritis drug in combination with Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

"This is an important milestone for hospitalized patients on oxygen, as baricitinib may help speed their recovery," Eli Lilly Chairman and CEO David Ricks says.

In a clinical trial of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, a combination of baricitinib and remdesivir was shown to reduce time to recovery to within 29 days after starting treatment compared to patients who received a placebo with remdesivir.