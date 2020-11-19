Child-focused gaming company Roblox has filed its S-1 for an initial public offering.

The offering comes via Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Allen & Co., BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets. It has a placeholder value of $1B.

The company confirmed confidentially filing for an IPO last month, and was reportedly seeking a valuation of $8B.

It's looking to list on the NYSE under the ticker RBLX.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, the company notes it had bookings of $1.2B (and revenues of $589M); daily active users numbering 31.1M, with hours engaged landing at 22.2B; and $345M in operating cash flow.

Net loss for that period swelled to $203.2M from a loss of $46.3M in the same period in 2019, as the company invested heavily in R&D and developer exchange fees.

The company notes it competes both for users and for developers and creators. On the user front it's trying to steal attention from global tech leaders (Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Tencent) global entertainment companies (Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two, Valve, Unity, and Zynga), online content (Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube) and social platforms (Facebook, Pinterest, and Snap).

For developers, it's wrestling with rivals in Epic Games (OTCPK:TCEHY), Unity (NYSE:U) and Valve.