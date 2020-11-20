Asia-Pacific shares mixed, Japan's factory activity decline as pandemic persist

Japan -0.39% . Core consumer prices fell 0.7% Y/Y in October in-line with forecast, as the boost from last year’s sales tax wore off.

Consumer prices are expected to continue to decline as a resurgence in infections clouds the consumption outlook.

Also, Japan's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell 48.3 from a final 48.7 in October as output and new export orders contracted.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI index dropped to a three-month low of 46.7 from October’s final of 47.7.

“A renewed rise in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide could dampen global economic activity and trade, thereby putting Japanese exporters in a tough situation.” - Bernard Aw, principal economist at IHS Markit.

China +0.12% as investors eye recovery despite the defaults and geopolitical uncertainty.

Hong Kong +0.32% .

Australia -0.12% . Financials sub-index recorded slight gains. Materials and energy sectors struggled.

Authorities in the U.S. and Europe are placing new restrictions to slow another wave of coronavirus.

Oil prices retraced earlier losses during morning of Asian hours: U.S. crude traded near flat at $41.76 while Brent traded fractionally higher at $44.23.