Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) surges 17% after entering into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) for the development, manufacture and commercialization of Mesoblast’s remestemcel-L, with an initial focus to develop treatment for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), associated with COVID-19.

Novartis will make a $50M upfront payment including $25M in equity.

From the initiation of a Phase 3 trial in all-cause ARDS, Novartis will fully fund global clinical development for ARDS and other respiratory indications.

Mesoblast may receive pre-commercialization milestone payments of $505M for ARDS indications, up to $750M in post-commercialization milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on product sales.

Mesoblast will retain full rights and economics for remestemcel-L for graft versus host disease, and Novartis has an option to become the commercial distributor outside of Japan.

For most non-respiratory indications, the parties may co-fund development and commercialization on a 50:50 profit-share basis.

Mesoblast will be responsible for manufacturing and Novartis will purchase commercial product under agreed pricing terms.

NVS will reimburse Mesoblast up to $50M on the achievement of certain milestones.

Novartis intends to initiate a Phase 3 study in non-COVID-19-related ARDS after closing of the license agreement and successful completion of the study.

On Nov. 11, Mesoblast gets recommendation to continue Covid-19 ARDS trial without any modifications.

The stock has rallied ~95% over the past one year.

While the Quant Rating is Neutral, Wall Street Analysts Rating is Very Bullish.