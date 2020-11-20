EU may approve BioNtech, Moderna vaccines in December, could pay $10B for doses

According to the head of European Commission (EC), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) could receive conditional European Union (EU) marketing authorization for their COVID-19 vaccines in the second half of next month - Bloomberg.

The EMA is in daily contact with the FDA about the evaluation of the vaccines in order to “synchronize” assessment, said EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

The speedy regulatory assessment comes as many European countries battle new waves with the onset of colder weather, forcing governments to impose new lockdowns. European leaders are increasingly counting on vaccines to provide relief.

The EU could pay more than $10B to buy hundreds of millions of vaccine doses jointly developed by PFE and BNTX as well as that of CureVac, Reuters said Friday, EU official name not disclosed.

Bloc has agreed to pay €15.50 ($18.34) per dose for Pfizer-BioNTech shot, less than what the U.S. is paying.

The EU has confirmed a purchase of up to 300M doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine and has also inked supply agreements with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)/GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC). In total, it’s pre-ordered some 1.2B doses.

Von der Leyen said the Brussels-based commission will “hopefully soon” reach a vaccine-supply agreement with Moderna and is also in talks with Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).