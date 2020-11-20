AstraZeneca’s (NASDAQ:AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) has been approved in the U.S. for an additional dosing option, a 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks, for Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after chemoradiation therapy and previously treated bladder cancer.

This new option is consistent with the approved Imfinzi dosing in small cell lung cancer and will be available to patients weighing more than 30kg as an alternative to the approved weight-based dosing of 10mg/kg every two weeks.

This new four-week dosing option gives doctors the choice to cut the number of visits in half and offers a more convenient regimen for patients.