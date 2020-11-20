There's a lot to digest on the COVID front.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) intends to file an application to the FDA for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine today, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) soon to follow.

Earlier this week, Azar said there will be roughly 40M doses of vaccine available by the end of this year between the two companies, enough to inoculate about 20M people.

Both vaccines have shown about 95% efficacy rates in late stage trials and are seen by investors and policymakers as a solution to get the economy going again.

Other COVID headlines:

EU could pay more than $10B to secure coronavirus vaccines.

WHO recommends against use of Gilead's remdesivir to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients.