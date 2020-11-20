Retail Bros. vs. Wall Street is one of the topics that has been widely discussed since the sharp market drop in March, only to see a record recovery that took months instead of years.

While many hedge fund managers have said retail investors were responsible for driving some U.S. stocks to "nightmare" valuations, Robinhood (RBNHD) co-CEO Vlad Tenev sees his customer base as "market-stabilizing force during the volatility."

New entrants to the market actually played a key part in the quick recovery, taking on more risk and carrying a long-term outlook, he told Jim Cramer during a Mad Money interview.

"People who are investing for the first time in their 20s or 30s have a very different outlook than people that are maybe a handful of years away from retirement. When you're younger you know that there are decades of compound returns and decades of riding out the ups and downs of the market."