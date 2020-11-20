European indices edge higher, October U.K. sales up 1.2% driven by Christmas shopping

London +0.21% . British retail sales rose 1.2% in October, beating expectations of decline of 0.4% by economists polled by The WSJ.

Retail sales were up 5.8% Y/Y, above expectations of a 4.1% increase. The strength in sales was driven by consumers shopping earlier for Christmas this year.

Germany +0.15% .

France +0.37% .

Retail and oil shares gained in Europe and investors eye conflicting prospects for U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday announced plans to allow several of the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending programs to expire on Dec. 31, putting the outgoing Trump administration at odds with the central bank.

In a letter to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Mnuchin said the $455B allocated to Treasury under the CARES Act last spring, should be instead available for Congress to reallocate.

In an emailed statement, the Fed said it “would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has agreed to resume negotiations with congressional Democrats over a long-awaited Federal COVID-19 relief bill, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., revealed Thursday.

Also, EU could approve BioNtech, Moderna vaccines in December and may pay more than $10B to secure doses.

On the data front, flash consumer confidence readings out of the euro zone are due later in the day.