Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) reports Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q3 highlights: Revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $43.0M; Subscription and services revenue was 92% of total revenue, driven by growth in combined Ooma Business and Ooma Residential services.

Non-GAAP net income was $3.1M, compared to $0.1M in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.6M vs. $0.6M a year ago.

Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis was flat Y/Y at 63%.

Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter was $15.51M.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $43M-$43.8M vs. an expected $41.09M, and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.08-$0.11 vs. a $0.06 consensus.

