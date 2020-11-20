What does the lack of fiscal stimulus mean for the market?

"Last night, McConnell's folks agreed to sit down and the staffs are going to sit down today or tomorrow to try to begin to see if we can get a real good Covid relief bill," Sen. Chuck Schumer said during a press conference on Thursday.

Sound familiar? Congress has been at the table for months, but both sides want to claim a victory in the negotiations, with politics still at the center of the deadlock.

Many point to the Senate runoffs in Georgia on Jan. 5 as the earliest date that we could see some action, meaning the next coronavirus aid package is at least a month away.

A lack of stimulus and surging cases haven't so far derailed the recent rally, given the crosscurrent of vaccine optimism and holiday spending.