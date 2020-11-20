Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) discloses that it received a noncompliance notice from the Nasdaq, for failing to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Forms 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 pursuant to Nasdaq rule.

Nasdaq will suspend trading in the Company's securities effective at the open of business on November 20 and indicated that it intends to file a Form 25 notification of delisting with the SEC.

The formal delisting of the Company's common shares from Nasdaq will become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed.

The company expects that its common stock and Series D preferred stock will be eligible to trade on the OTC Markets system effective with the open of the markets on November 20, 2020 under its current trading symbols YGYI and YGYIP on the OTC Markets.