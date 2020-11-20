International Flavors and Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) applies for a voluntary delisting from the Euronext Paris, following a comprehensive review of the trading volume, costs and administrative requirements related to its listing on Euronext Paris effective 18th December. The board approved the move.

Following the delisting from Euronext Paris, the IFF Shares will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IFF”.

A voluntary sales facility procedure on the NYSE will be implemented by IFF for the benefit of its shareholders holding their IFF Shares through Euroclear France with following options: to not participate in the voluntary sales facility and keep their IFF Shares, which they will be able to trade on Euronext Paris through and including the trading day prior to the delisting date, and thereafter, only on the NYSE; participate in the voluntary sales facility and sell all or part of their IFF Shares on the NYSE.