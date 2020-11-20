Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) has priced its upsized IPO of 60M Class A common shares at $27.00/share, for gross proceeds of $1.62B.

The Company initially planned to offer 50M shares at a range of $24 - $27.

Trading kicks off today. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 9M shares.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Goldman are acting as joint book-running managers.

Closing date is November 24.

MRVI's products address customers’ needs for nucleic acid production, biologics safety testing and protein detection, and its operations are aligned to these three segments.

See below company's overview and portfolio:

Maravai LifeSciences' three segments together represented ~$8.4 billion in annual spending in 2019 and are expected to grow at a 15% compound annual growth rate and 20% at a weighted average blended rate through 2023.