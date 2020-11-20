Everyone relax, says Bullard, as some Fed loan programs come to an end

Getting a lot of attention overnight was a decision by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to not renew some emergency Fed programs that tapped funds from the CARES Act.

Those include ones that support the markets for corporate bonds and municipal debt, as well as the Main Street Lending Program to small- and medium-size businesses, which had been lightly used.

"Companies don't need more loans, and instead require more grant money, which requires action from Congress," Mnuchin declared, adding that the programs "have clearly achieved their objectives."

While four other programs will be kept in place for an additional 90 days, the Fed responded that it "would prefer that the full suite of emergency facilities established during the coronavirus pandemic continue to serve their important role as a backstop for our still-strained and vulnerable economy."

Do they need to be extended? "This is getting a lot of debate, but I'm going to make the case that whether we extend them or not may not be that material to financial markets," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said earlier this week. "We can always start up the liquidity programs again in the future."