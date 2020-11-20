Sterilization and lab testing services provider, Sotera Health (SHC) has priced its IPO of 46.6M common shares at $23.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$1.1B.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 6.99M shares.

Trading commences today.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers.

Closing date is November 24.

See below company overview:

Sotera Health has 50 sterilization services facilities and 13 labs, through which it provide services to more than 5,800 customers. SHC counts more than 40 of the top 50 medical device companies and eight of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies (based on revenue) as customers.

Financials (9 months): Revenues: $601.3M vs. $584.8M in 2019, Operating income: $167.1M compared to 114.5M in same period prior year, Adjusted net income: $77.1M vs. $87.9M in 9M 2019.