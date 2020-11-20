GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has priced upsized $125M (from $100M) of 1.25% convertible senior unsecured notes due November 15, 2025.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase additional $18.75M of notes.

Closing date is November 24.

Interest on the notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2021.

Net proceeds estimated to be ~$120.7M (or ~$138.9M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) and intends to use ~$8.9M to pay the cost of the capped call transactions.

~$56.2M of the net proceeds will be used to repurchase $50M of outstanding 3.50% convertible senior notes due 2022 and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

Shares up 1.3% premarket.

