The European Commission has granted marketing authorization to Alexion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ALXN) Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) 100 mg/mL intravenous formulation for the treatment of adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare blood disease in which the immune system destroys red blood cells and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome ((aHUS)), is an ultra-rare disease that can cause progressive injury to vital organs, primarily the kidneys, via damage to the walls of blood vessels and blood clots to inhibit complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy, for adult and pediatric patients.

The European Commission approval is based on a comprehensive chemistry, manufacturing and control submission and a supplementary clinical data set showing that the safety, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity following administration of ULTOMIRIS 10 mg/mL and ULTOMIRIS 100 mg/mL. The data showed no relevant changes in the efficacy measure of mean lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels across the two formulations.

Ultomiris is a long-acting C5 inhibitor for aHUS and is administered every other month for adults and children (20 kg or more) and monthly for children (<20 kg).

ULTOMIRIS 100 mg/mL would constitute an advancement in the treatment experience by reducing average annual infusion times by ~60% compared to ULTOMIRIS 10 mg/mL while delivering comparable safety and efficacy.

Previously, ULTOMIRIS 100 mg/mL was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2020, and a regulatory filing is under review in Japan.