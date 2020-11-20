The extended partnership will see Infosys (NYSE:INFY) continue as Global Technology Services Partner and Digital Innovation Partner of the ATP, through 2023.

Infosys will continue to develop and accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world.

Through Infosys ATP Stats, ATP Performance Zone, and Win-Loss index, the ATP will continue to focus on data driven insights for match statistics.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, "The ATP Tour was our first partnership in the sport of tennis, and together with ATP we've continued to push the boundaries of how fans, players and the media are involved and engaged in the game. As we take rapid strides in our sixth year partnering together, our focus remains on supporting ATP's vision to reimagine the game leveraging data to deliver unique insights and digital experiences through next generation technologies."