Sinclair Television Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has priced private offering of $750M of 4.125% senior secured notes due December 1, 2030 at 100% of the face amount.

Interest will be payable semi-annually on June 1 and December 1, commencing June 1, 2021.

Closing date is December 4.

Net proceeds will be used to redeem the Issuer's $550M of 5.625% senior notes due 2024 at par plus a call premium of ~$10.3 M and to repay amounts outstanding under the Issuer's term loan with a January 2024 stated maturity date.