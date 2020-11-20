Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital, subsidiaries of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) has priced $3B of notes in three tranches.

$1B of 2.300% senior secured notes due 2032 at a price of 99.786% of the aggregate principal amount; $650M of additional 3.700% senior secured notes due 2051 at a price of 100.791% of the aggregate principal amount; $1.35B of 3.850% senior secured notes due 2061 at a price of 99.882% of the aggregate principal amount.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is December 4.