Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) has priced its public offering of 5M common shares at $15.00/share, for gross proceeds of ~$75M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.

Net proceeds will be used to fund programs in Fabry disease, cystinosis, Gaucher disease type 1, Hunter syndrome, Pompe disease and Gaucher disease type 3, fund R&D activities, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Wells Fargo and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers.

Closing date is November 24.

Previously: AVROBIO readies $75M equity offering (Nov. 19)