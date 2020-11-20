Futures debate direction as coronavirus cases continue to surge

Not much movement was seen from futures overnight, with contracts tied to the Dow and S&P 500 dipping slightly and the Nasdaq inching up.

Things have been choppy in recent days amid surging coronavirus infections and what that will mean for the economy, while the development of an effective vaccine stokes hopes of a post-pandemic world.

Many states have already rolled back reopening plans and implemented new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the U.S. logged its highest-ever number of daily reported infections at 187,833, as well as a record amount of hospitalizations.

California governor Gavin Newsom issued a "limited Stay at Home Order" on a majority of the state's residents, and the CDC pleaded with Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel, though Joe Biden said he will not pursue a "national shutdown - period."

Ahead of the opening bell, Gilead Sciences fell back 2% after the WHO recommended against the use of antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19, while Pfizer climbed 2% before it applies for emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine.

Getting a lot of attention overnight was also a decision by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to not renew some emergency Fed loan programs that tapped funds from the CARES Act.