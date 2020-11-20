Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is buckling down to boost supply of COVID-19 antibody treatments and expects first deliveries in Q1 2021, according to CEO Severin Schwan, source Bloomberg.

Roche and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) have filed for emergency authorization for an antibody cocktail and that could be granted “very soon,” Schwan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

However, the company cautioned that the availability will initially be limited and reserved for patients at high risk.

“We’re working hard to ramp up production as fast as we can,” Schwan said. “No matter what, irrespective of other therapeutics, the demand for antibody cocktails will by far outstrip supply, so we have to make sure we target really the right patient groups.”

See below RHHBY's coronavirus diagnosis portfolio:

