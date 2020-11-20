According to the Verizon Business Retail Trends Report, online retailers are booming as COVID-19 restrictions led to an increase in online shopping this holiday season.

As per the National Retail Federation (NRF) first week of November 2020 shows 82% Y/Y increase in data traffic.

20% fewer people are moving to and around malls vs. last year and 59% more people visiting malls since the height of COVID-19 restrictions which led to 28% Y/Y increase in use on payment sites.

Michele Dupre, VP of Sales Vertical Markets, Retail and Hospitality for Verizon Business said, "Online retailers will need to continue to invest in creative and innovative customer experiences, to capture revenue and offset lost sales from in-person shopping.”

Deloitte also forecasts that e-commerce sales will grow by 25% to 35%, Y/Y during the 2020-2021 holiday season vs. sales growth of 14.7% in 2019. E-commerce holiday sales are expected to generate between $182B-$196B this season.

Sector Watch: Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), The Kroger (NYSE:KR), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), Target (NYSE:TGT) Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

Retail ETFs: (NYSEARCA:XLY), (NYSEARCA:XRT), (NYSEARCA:VCR), (NYSEARCA:FDIS),(NASDAQ:RTH), (NYSEARCA:RETL), (NYSEARCA:EMTY), (NYSEARCA:WANT), (NYSEARCA:FXD), (NYSEARCA:RCD), (NYSEARCA:JHMC), (NASDAQ:FTXD).