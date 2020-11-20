Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) acquires an additional 35% stake in the Agua Caliente solar project, a 290 MW utility-scale solar project located in Dateland in which Clearway currently owns a 16% equity interest. The project has a 25-year PPA with PG&E, with ~19 years remaining under the agreement.

The Company acquired the additional 35% interest in Agua Caliente for $20M, and is expected to provide incremental annual asset CAFD on a five-year average basis of $20M prior to corporate financing.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, following the close of the transaction Clearway will own a 51% equity interest in Agua Caliente.

The Company expects to fund the acquisition with existing liquidity and new corporate financings.