Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) trades higher after reporting late-quarter momentum.

Comparable-store sales increased by 7.7% in Q3 vs.-1.2% consensus.

Gross margin rate fell 120 bps Y/Y to 30.9% of sales vs. 28.7% consensus. Operating margin was 8.5% of sales vs. 4.6% consensus. SG&A expenses were down 120 bps to 20.1% of sales.

Foot Locker ended the quarter with 3,032 stores vs. 3,129 at the beginning of the fiscal year.

"With close to $2 billion in liquidity, we believe our company is well prepared both financially and operationally to continue navigating the ongoing pandemic," says CFO Lauren Peters.

Foot Locker is not providing full-year guidance due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Shares of Foot Locker are up 4.55% in premarket action.

