BTIG upgrades Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Neutral.

"Despite a ~30% move in the stock since its blowout FQ2 report on Nov. 5th, we see significant equity value that is dramatically underappreciated, both from an earnings recovery and valuation perspective. While CPRI clearly represents a solid COVID recovery play into next year as vaccines come to market and consumers gain more comfort/confidence in going out, we see three fundamental factors that make the risk/reward highly attractive," reasons analyst Camilo Lyon.

Lyon points to the sharp uptick in digital traffic at the Michael Kors website and several structural gross margin tailwinds that are emerging for the company. CPRI is also seen as poised to begin leveraging investments made over the past two years to streamline both Versace and Choo.

BTIG assigns a price target of $72.

Shares of Capri are up 3.42% premarket to $34.47.

Earlier this week, Wells Fargo turned bullish on Capri.