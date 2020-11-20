New Residential Investment's (NYSE:NRZ) national mortgage lending and servicing arm New Rez LLC, confidentially submits a draft registration statement with the SEC for a proposed IPO.

NewRez has been a fast grower, with full-year 2020 pretax income seen at $850M-$900M vs. $225M a year ago, according to the Q3 investor presentation. The servicing portfolio is expected to rise to $310B from $219B; origination production volume of $60B vs. $22B.

NewRez has formed at least five joint ventures in the past year to expand its mortgage operations in various parts of the U.S.

The number of shares of common stock to be sold and the expected price range for the proposed offering haven't yet been determined.